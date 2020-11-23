Covid-19: No new deaths and 252 cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed 252 new cases of the coronavirus this evening but no new deaths.

This follows from one death and 318 cases reported yesterday evening.

In total, there are now 70,711 cases of the virus since the outbreak began. Deaths have remained at 2,022 after one previous death was denotified. Two previous cases of Covid-19 were denotified.

There are currently 289 people in hospital with Covid-19 and 33 people are in intensive care receiving treatment for the virus.

11 hospitalisations happened in the last 24 hours.

The national average 14-day incident rate stands at 109.1 per 100,000 and the positivity rate of those sent for testing now stands at 3.8%. There has been a 40% drop in the 14-day incident rate in the past two weeks.

Further data released by the Department of Health shows:

124 cases are men and 128 are women

65% of cases are under 45 years of age

The median age of the cases is 34 years old

Dublin had the most cases at 88 followed by 26 in Cork. 21 cases are in Kilkenny and 16 cases are in Louth along with 16 cases in Mayo. The remaining 85 cases are spread across 20 counties.

In Northern Ireland, 280 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed and a further 3 people have died from the virus.

Speaking tonight at a National Public Emergency Team (Nphet) briefing, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan highlighted a link between the public's behaviour and the national worry level which can lead to some members of the public "dropping their guard" but warned against people blaming each other. He does not agree with a "blame orientated response".

The latest figures come as the government is set to announce the new regulations in place for the country after the exit from the Level 5 lockdown ahead of Christmas.

A government decision is expected later this week. Nphet is meeting on Wednesday this week to deliver its recommendations to the government.