280 new cases in NI as minister warns mass testing alone not a solution in period before Christmas

There have been another 280 cases of Covid-19 in the North.

Another three people have died, the Department of Health said.

A total of 2,955 tested positive.

The figures come as Northern Ireland’s health minister said that relying on rapid mass testing alone in the period before Christmas would be a highly risky strategy.

Robin Swann has written to British Health Secretary Matt Hancock to request four million rapid tests.

He said he wanted to see the country playing a pivotal role in UK pilots on mass testing.

He told the Assembly: “Reliance on mass testing alone would represent a high-risk approach in the run-up to Christmas.

“It may not be viable for logistical or test supply reasons.”

He said it would require a “very high degree of population buy in” and present “huge logistical challenges”.

There may be scope to target more limited mass testing to high risk areas.

The minister added: “This would be of help but, again, would not avoid the need for Northern Ireland wide restrictions at this time.

“Mass testing is an exciting development and together with a vaccine it offers great hope of a way out of our nightmare.

“But it is not a panacea, and certainly not at this time and certainly not without restrictions in place before Christmas.”

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said the reopening of schools contributed .2 to an increase in the reproductive rate of the virus, which is currently sitting at around one.

He told The Stephen Nolan Show: “These are hard choices, they are difficult decisions, but all of them have an impact.

“What we need to do as a society and as citizens of Northern Ireland is make sure that we get the maximum impact from the restrictions in the next two weeks, that will make the difference.”

Mr Swann said for practical purposes it is simply not possible to increase hospital capacity in the short to medium term.

“The key factor here is the supply of staff, and given the specialist skill set required, there is a very long lead time for this.

“While some marginal gains in capacity can be made in specific areas such as ICU, this comes at the cost of reduced capacity elsewhere in the system, as it involves the redeployment of existing staff.

“In addition, when doubling time for cases is seven to 10 days, even a doubling of hospital capacity where that achievable would buy only a limited period of relief before intervention was required.”