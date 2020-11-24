Pre-Covid-19: 80% of students satisfied with college experience 

Before Covid-19 forced college campuses to close suddenly earlier this year, eight out of 10 students rated their entire educational experience as either good or excellent.

A major study of the experiences of thousands of students across Ireland has found that 80% evaluated their experience highly, while 84% said they would either probably or definitely go to the same institution if they could start over again.

Almost 45,000 higher education students were surveyed as part of this year’s Irish Survey of Student Engagement, the highest participation rate to date.

Carried out by StudentSurvey.ie, the annual survey typically measures feedback from students, which higher education institutions use to understand and improve the student experience.

This year’s results also provide a national baseline of the experience of thousands of students before college changed dramatically and suddenly with very little time to adapt to remote learning.

All but five institutions had completed fieldwork for the survey before Covid-19 restrictions were put in place and the pivot to online teaching began in an emergency.

This year's results also provide an important baseline for future comparisons for first-year students, who are now having a substantially different experience than their predecessors due to public health restrictions.

To do this, the survey took a closer look at the experience of first-year students over the past three years, focusing on the areas most likely to be affected by the changes to the traditional higher-level education.

This included interaction with staff and other students, and support for students’ academic, civic, and social engagement. The majority (81%) of first-year undergraduate respondents rated the quality of their interactions with their fellow students highly, with 35% rating them as excellent.

The majority of first years also rated the quality of their interactions with academic staff highly, with one in five rating them as excellent. More than half (54%) of first-year students said they worked with peers on projects or assignments either often or very often.

Just over half (51%) of first-year undergraduates said they never discussed course topics, ideas, or concepts outside of class with academic staff. A further 34% did so sometimes, 12% did so often while 4% did so very often.

Overall, the 2020 survey found that one in four students reported blended academic learning with workplace experience. Almost half (49%) prepared for exams by discussing or working through course material with other students.

More than half (51%) believed their institution emphasised providing support for their overall well-being, through recreation, healthcare, or counselling.

More than one in four (44%) believed that their experience at their institution contributed to their knowledge, skills, and personal development in being an informed and active citizen.

More than 70% of the students taking part said they believed that lecturers and teaching staff clearly explained course goals and requirements, and a further 58% believed their institution emphasised providing support to help students succeed academically.

Almost one-fifth of students (19%) said they often or very often came to class without completing readings or assignments. A further 40% said they often or very often exercised.