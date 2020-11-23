Shoppers urged to consider Irish businesses on 'Green Friday'

Hundreds of local businesses in towns and villages across the country are poised to showcase the best they have to offer for a national "Green Friday" event this week.

The brainchild of Cork-based small business owners Bronwyn Connolly and Meadhbh O’Leary Fitzpatrick of Paul Street-based Wild Design Collective, Green Friday is billed as an alternative to the mass consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, where millions are spent by Irish consumers every year.

It wants local craft, design, hospitality, retail and other businesses to come together in a celebration of the best of small industry in counties across the country.

More than 250 retailers in cities, towns and villages of Ireland have already signed up for the alternative to the Black Friday movement.

Now in its fourth year, Ms Connolly and Ms O'Leary Fitzpatrick said this week's Green Friday event was more relevant and urgent than ever.

"It has been quite the year for us all and while business are really up against it, we have been so comforted and enthused by the fact that this year pretty much everyone is talking about buying local and showing a real and deep appreciation of the importance of supporting the local economy.

So, while in one sense it’s the toughest year ever, in another, we have a feeling that this could be the most successful Green Friday to date," Ms Connolly, from Ballinspittle, said.

Shop traders are in an "especially precarious position this year" having had to fully shut up shop for long periods due to the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the duo.

They said the hope is that consumers will instead look to these retailers and providers for their gifts for Christmas.

Ms O'Leary Fitzpatrick, from Killavullen, said: "When you invest money in your local economy, you’re not just helping local business owners – you’re also helping yourself.

"You’re making your town a better place to live in, with a rich character, thriving economy, and tightly knit community – and the more local businesses prosper, the more newer ones will open, making it even easier to continue shopping locally in the future."

Ms Connolly, the owner and creative director of Wild Design Collective Cork and Killarney and founder of the Green Friday Movement, told the Irish Examiner that even though stores and businesses may be closed, social media is a way to amplify trade, as well as other innovative techniques.

We are going to have Ceoil For The Soul inside our store on Friday, so even though it may be closed, shoppers on Paul Street heading to Tesco will be able to hear it, and have a bit of cheer listening in.

"Businesses can make charitable donations instead of money off, for example, and plant a tree for every purchase made. There are all sorts of ways to promote your business," she said.

Businesses can visit www.greenfridayireland.org or Green Friday Ireland on Facebook and Instagram to get involved, using hashtags #greenfridayireland and #showyourloveforlocal to connect with would-be shoppers.