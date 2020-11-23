Housing Minister to restrict development of co-living units

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has announced he will restrict the development of co-living units, a move which effectively bans them.

Mr O'Brien made the announcement today as he received a report from his department on co-living, which has proved to be a contentious style of housing despite previously making up a small number of planning applications.

The increase in the numbers of applications was cited by Mr O'Brien as a reason for the changing of guidelines.

Former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy last year suggested that co-living, which comprise self-contained rooms but communal cooking and leisure facilities, were like a "trendy boutique hotel".

Today Mr O'Brien said that he would amend the 2018 planning regulations to "restrict all future commercial co-living development in Ireland". It will require an updated guidance document which is being finalised.

The Minister said that the decision was the correct one.

"I believe the number of applications and permissions to date are comparatively high in the international context.

"Given the unprecedented nature of these developments I have concerns that the scale of the developments is moving away from the niche quantity of units the concept originally aimed for to a significantly larger role in the housing system.

"I also believe the location of a substantial number of the potential co-living sites is not in keeping with the high-density urban centres originally envisaged and that inappropriate locations away from the core city centre have undermined the concept.

“There is also a serious risk that co-living permissions will add to upward pressure on land prices."

'Renting is the reality'

CEO of housing charity Threshold, John-Mark McCafferty said the move told developers that high-quality, long-term housing must be the priority in Ireland.

“Renting is the reality, and will continue to be the reality, for an increasing number of people long into the future.

"Threshold’s vision is of an Ireland where everyone has access to affordable, secure, suitable and good quality housing for future generations.

“We view the Minister's actions as a signal to developers that they must deliver high-quality housing."

Labour Housing Spokesperson, Senator Rebecca Moynihan said that the decision was "belated, but welcome" but said the focus must now focus on student accommodation.

“The Minister also needs to urgently issue new guidelines on the location and balance of Purpose-Built Student Accommodation.

"There are numerous luxury student accommodation builds across Dublin and we cannot allow developers to convert them into tourist apartments at a whim."