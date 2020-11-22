Gardaí appeal for information to find missing Dublin teenager

Giulina Secrieru is described as being 5' 3" in height and has blue eyes with black and red hair. 
Giulina Secrieru was last seen yesterday evening. Picture: Gardaí

Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 23:21

A teenage girl has been reported missing this evening. 

Gardaí in Blanchardstow, Co Dublin, are appealing to the public for help in finding, Giulina Secrieru aged 15. 

The Dublin teenager was last seen yesterday evening on November 21 in the Clonee area of Co Meath. 

When last seen she was wearing a black leather jacket, black woolly hat, black jumper, black jeans, and black boots.

She is known to frequent the Dunboyne area of Co Meath.

Anyone with any information on Giulina Secrieru's whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

