Discussions between UK and Ireland over Christmas with Covid restrictions

Discussions between UK and Ireland over Christmas with Covid restrictions

Travellers arriving at Belfast International Airport Picture: PA

Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 23:08
Rebecca Black, PA

Discussions are being held between the UK and Ireland around arrangements for the Christmas period under coronavirus restrictions.

Within the UK, work is under way to deliver arrangements which can allow families and friends to meet in a “careful and limited way” over Christmas.

However in a statement, UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove’s office said it is recognised that people in Northern Ireland will want to see family and friends across the island of Ireland.

“This is the subject of discussions with the Irish Government,” the statement added.

Mr Gove met with leaders of the devolved administrations over the weekend to agree “a shared objective of facilitating some limited additional household bubbling for a small number of days”.

But the public will be “advised to remain cautious” and told that “wherever possible people should avoid travelling and minimise social contact”, a statement from his department said.

The statement concluded: “The UK Government, Scottish Government, Welsh Government and Northern Ireland Executive hope to conclude this work this week, subject to agreement by each administration.”

First Minister Arlene Foster tweeted about the meeting on Sunday, saying she had “outlined the need for extra flexibility to help those travelling in either direction between Great Britain and Northern Ireland”.

Read More

Cork 'carnival' scenes 'cause for concern', says health expert

More in this section

Man and woman in hospital after aggravated burglary Man and woman in hospital after aggravated burglary
Bobby Storey funeral Sinn Féin ‘face questions over email to members ahead of Bobby Storey funeral’
Covid-19: One death reported and 318 cases confirmed Covid-19: One death reported and 318 cases confirmed
coronavirusfestivebubblingpa-sourcecovid-19place: republic of ireland
Gardaí appeal for information to find missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí appeal for information to find missing Dublin teenager

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices