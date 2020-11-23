Taoiseach warns against 'Brexit fatigue' as EU exit date looms

The Taoiseach has raised concerns of "Brexit fatigue", warning that a no-deal would have a far more concerning impact on the economy than the Covid-19 pandemic.

Micheál Martin has encouraged businesses to look at alternative routes to Europe, other than the UK land bridge, from next year.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Martin said there will be "unexpected events and consequences", regardless of whether Britain and the EU hammer out a Brexit deal in the coming days.

As talks enter their final days, a Brexit deal is understood to be 95% done, but deadlock remains on key issues, including fisheries, governance, and the so-called level playing field, which still could jeopardise an agreement. Mr Martin said the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, coupled with the impact Covid-19 has had on the economy, represents a "very significant" threat.

"Covid has taken the headlines, other issues have taken the headlines," the Taoiseach said. "People talk about Covid fatigue, but there is also Brexit fatigue. We are less than six weeks away now and people need to realise that things will be different on January 1."

"What would worry me about Brexit, whereas Covid is more uniform across the country and Covid is hitting the hospitality sector and tourism and travel, Brexit hits the agri-food industry and hits the western region and the Border counties. That would be a concern, because those are regions that could do without that sort of economic hit," he said.

New transport links

Mr Martin will visit Dublin Port on Monday morning, where he will meet with Department of Agriculture, Department of Health, the HSE, Revenue, and Office of Public Works officials to view the vital work that has been done ahead of Brexit.

Mr Martin said the land bridge, with possible delays in getting goods to Europe, is an issue that will have to be closely monitored.

He said there are discussions between hauliers and the Department of Transport, but the Government is confident there is sufficient capacity for those wanting to use alternatives to the land bridge.

"The shipping companies are saying to the Department of Transport that they will respond to an increase in demand for shipping capacity on the direct routes," Mr Martin said.

"Some companies already brought in additional shipping links over the last number of months, in terms of direct routes, and it is expected there will be increases in capacity in January 2021."

The Government is providing grants to assist with customs clearance, but "there could be a greater uptake of that," he said. "We would urge people to continue to avail of any supports that are there to ensure they are ready for January 1," he said.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on Monday will open a new scheme to help small businesses prepare for Britain’s exit from the single market and customs union.

The new Microfinance Ireland (MFI) Brexit Business Loan, will provide up to €25,000 to businesses whose turnover already is or is likely to fall by at least 15% or if the business has a short term cashflow need as a result of Brexit.

Urging businesses to avail of the loans, Mr Varadkar said: “I know it’s been a really hard year, especially for our small, local businesses and imminent Brexit feels like another bodyblow on the way."