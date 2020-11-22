Man and woman in hospital after aggravated burglary

Two armed males entered the house in Dublin.
Gardai are now on the lookout for anyone who saw a white Ford Transit Connect van in the area on Saturday night. Picture: Andy Gibson

Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 19:04
Noel Baker

A man and a woman were hospitalised after an aggravated burglary at their home in which it's understood they were hit with a wrench.

Gardaí in Kevin Street in Dublin are now appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident of aggravated burglary in a property at Merton Park, Dublin 8, at approximately 11:30pm on Saturday.

Two armed males entered the house in Merton Park and assaulted the occupants before leaving the scene in a white van. It's believed the men were armed with a wrench.

The man and woman were taken to St James’ Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear if anything was taken from the property.

Gardai say they are now looking for information relating to a small white Ford Transit Connect van, partial registration 06D, with a roof rack in the Dublin 8 area, between 11.30pm and midnight on Saturday.

They also want to speak to any witnesses who may have been in the vicinity of Merton Park between 11.15pm and 11.45pm. 

Investigating Gardaí would also like to speak to any persons who may have dashcam footage and who were in the area around Merton Park commonly referred to as the "Tenters”.

Anyone with information can contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111.

Limerick mum 'blown away' by response to cancer trial appeal

