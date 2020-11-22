Covid-19: One death reported and 318 cases confirmed

31 people are in intensive care receiving treatment for the virus
Total deaths related to the virus have reached 2,023. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 17:40
Ciarán Sunderland

318 new cases of Covid-19 were reported this evening by the Department of Health, bringing the total number in the country since the outbreak began to 70,461 confirmed cases. 

One further death from the virus was recorded bringing the total number of virus related deaths to 2,023. 

From 2pm this afternoon, 282 people have been hospitalised with the virus while 31 patients are in intensive care. 

17 hospitalisations occurred in the last 24 hours. 

From the case data reported today by the Department of Health. 

  • 155 Covid-19 cases are men and 161 are women 
  • 73% are under 45 years of age 
  • The median age of confirmed cases is 28 years old 

Dublin reported the most cases with 126 confirmed in the capital. Cork followed with 45 cases while Limerick recorded 28. In Kildare, 18 cases of the virus have been confirmed. 

The remaining 80 cases are spread across other counties in the country. 

In Northern Ireland, 10 deaths were reported today along with 342 new cases confirmed. 

