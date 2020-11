342 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

There has also been a further 10 deaths reported, 4 of these occurred outside the 24 hour period.

425 people with Covid-19 are being treated in the North's hospitals.

There are 40 people with the virus currently in intensive care.

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland now has recorded 933 deaths from the virus.

A total of 49,784 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.