Pressure mounts on McEntee for Dáil debate on Woulfe

Solidarity-PBP have indicted they will put forward a motion to impeach the judge in the Dáil this week
Opposition parties continue to insist that Justice Minister Helen McEntee comes before the Dáil for a special debate on the appointment of Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 14:38
Elaine Loughlin, Political Correspondent

Opposition parties continue to insist that the Justice Minister come before the Dáil for a special debate on the appointment of Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe.

It comes as Solidarity-PBP indicted they will put forward a motion to impeach the judge in the Dáil this week.

Helen McEntee has agreed to take regular Ministerial Questions in the Dáil, however, members of the opposition say this is not adequate and have demanded a specific debate on the appointment process of the former attorney general to the Supreme Court.

Sinn Féin's Pádraig MacLochlainn said: "What we need is proper scrutiny by the Oireachtas. In any democracy, you would expect that we would have a chance to properly go through these matters with the minister."

Green Party Minister Pippa Hackett agreed that there are concerns around the system of appointing judges, but she said Ms McEntee fully followed the current process.

She said calling for a "free-for-all" questions and answers session would not serve the public.

"They need to find out the proper answers, explore the process and I think that's best served through the proper parliamentary mechanism, and for oral questions to be dealt with," Ms Hackett said.

However, Labour's Ged Nash said it was "absolutely appropriate" to hold a special debate on the matter adding that he was "stunned" by Ms Hackett's response.

"We're not talking here about a free-for-all questions and answers session, we're talking about a session where the minister will be held accountable for decisions she too and the Cabinet took collectively, in terms of the appointment of a Supreme Court Judge," he told RTÉ's The Week in Politics.


