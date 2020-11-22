Yellow rain warning issued for Cork and west coast

It is expecting heavy downpours tomorrow evening into the night and again on Tuesday.

Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 12:09
Greg Murphy

Met Éireann has issued a yellow rainfall warning for county Cork and those along the west coast tomorrow.

The forecaster is expecting heavy downpours from 2pm on Monday to continue into early Tuesday afternoon.

The counties affected include Cork, Clare and Kerry, all of Connacht along with Donegal.

