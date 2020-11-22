Yellow rain warning issued for Cork and west coast

Met Éireann has issued a yellow rainfall warning for county Cork and those along the west coast tomorrow.
The forecaster is expecting heavy downpours from 2pm on Monday to continue into early Tuesday afternoon.
The counties affected include Cork, Clare and Kerry, all of Connacht along with Donegal.
Status Yellow - Rainfall warning ⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 22, 2020
Location: Connacht, Donegal, Clare and Kerry.
Heavy rain later Monday, Monday night and Tuesday may
cause some river and localised flooding.
Valid from 14:00 Mon, 23-Nov-2020
Valid until 14:00 Tue, 24-Nov-2020 pic.twitter.com/cwsHtFSL9x