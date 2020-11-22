Expert says 1,000 cases per day in January if restrictions eased too much over Christmas

If the Government eases restrictions too much over Christmas, we could be recording over a thousand Covid-19 infections a day by the end of January.

That is the warning from a public health expert as coalition leaders prepare to meet tomorrow to discuss the plan for December.

On Saturday, 344 more people tested positive for the virus, and four more deaths among patients were confirmed.

Ireland now has a fortnightly case rate of 122 per hundred thousand -- which is among the lowest in Europe.

Professor Anthony Staines of DCU says that could change rapidly.

"You expect to see the number of cases about 10 days after people change what they're doing," he told Newstalk.

"The cases can go up between 5% and 10% per day at a reasonably high rate of growth with this virus.

"We could easily be back at three or four hundred cases a day by the end of December, a thousand cases a day by the middle of January, if we're unlucky."