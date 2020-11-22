Woman, 30s, killed in Louth crash

The N2 at Glebe is closed today in both directions as Gardaí await a technical examination.

Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 09:26
Greg Murphy

A woman in her 30s has died after a single-car crash in Co Louth.

It happened shortly before 9pm yesterday on the road between Carrickmacross and Ardee.

Officers have also appealed for witnesses who noticed a white car in the area, or who may have dashcam footage of it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

