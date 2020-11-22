HSE spent over €126m in six months on Covid test labs

It means the analysis cost per test during the first six months of the pandemic was around €150.
However, that figure does not include the cost of running swabbing centres, contact tracing, or a referral by a GP.

Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 07:28
Greg Murphy

The HSE has spent over €126m on laboratory analysis of Covid-19 samples during the first six months of the outbreak.

The average cost of processing a test was around €150.

Figures released under Freedom of Information reveal that up to the end of August, the HSE spent €126,614,077 on laboratory services for the Covid-19 testing campaign.

By that point, over 841,000 tests had been completed.

During August the lab work was costing €1m per day on average.

In June, officials told TDs and Senators that running its testing system at maximum capacity for the rest of the year - 15,000 per day - would run up a bill of €450m by the end of the year.

They now believe that figure will be around €400m, but that depends on how quickly the second wave tails off.

Covid-19: 344 new cases as senior medic urges public to reduce 'mingling'

