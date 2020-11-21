Covid-19: 10 further deaths and 357 new cases in Northern Ireland

A further 10 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 923.

There were also another 357 confirmed cases of the virus recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period.

A total of 49,442 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

The latest figures come as leaders in Northern Ireland defend new lockdown measures in the face of a furious backlash from businesses.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill confirmed the imposition of a strict two-week circuit break that will see non-essential retail outlets added to a closure list that already includes much of the hospitality sector.

The strict clampdown, which is close to the severity of March’s lockdown with the exception that schools will remain open, will come into effect next Friday.

Despite highlighting the need for tough measures to prevent the health service being overwhelmed, the executive allowed several relaxations that were agreed last week to go ahead on Friday, with coffee shops and close-contact services such as hairdressers reopening.

Those businesses will be forced to close again next Friday when the ramped-up lockdown is introduced.