Gardaí issue warning about scams ahead of Christmas shopping season

Gardaí are warning people to be aware of the risks to their personal and payment data as online shopping rates are expected to increase this Christmas due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gardaí at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) are advising people to report any unsolicited texts or emails and to never open attachments or give out personal details such as card numbers or passwords.

In a statement, they said: "Gardaí would advise the public to take a screenshot of the text/email, delete it, and report it to your local Garda Station."

GNECB would also like to remind the public to be wary of unsolicited phone calls.

Some tips to be aware of before shopping online:

Only use secure sites and make sure you are on the real site

Make sure to check these sites privacy policy, refunds policy and contact us section

Use trusted payment methods and never send cash Use sites where a padlock symbol is shown beside the website address

Do not under any circumstances use public Wi-Fi when making payments - switch to 3G/4G on your phone if necessary

Independently visit the website of the online sales company as opposed to clicking on social media or pop-up adverts

Be cautious about claiming outrageous offers - if it sounds too good to be true it probably is

Stick to well-known websites or websites that you are familiar with or websites associated with high street retail outlets

Gardaí would also like to remind anyone wishing to donate to any charities this Christmas to be aware of scams and to only donate to legitimate organisations.

would like to advise any person who wishes to donate to any charities over this Christmas period to be wary of unsolicited requests and only ever donate to legitimate, recognised charities.

"If you encounter a person claiming to be from a charity, look to see their ID and collection permit. If in doubt, do not contribute and contact Gardaí."