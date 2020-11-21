100,000 children go to bed hungry, warns charity

Every night 100,000 children are going to bed hungry, a national youth charity has warned as it launches a campaign to highlight the young people struggling even before the pandemic.

In the last 30 years, there has never been such a worrying situation facing young people and children, according to the Irish Youth Foundation.

In a recent survey carried out by the charity, 91% of young people said they miss their friends, 72% said they miss sports, 81% miss their family, and 58% said they are having difficulty maintaining structure and routine.

Almost two-thirds of children (61%) cite isolation as their biggest issue, and there has been a 50% increase in the number of children not making it to secondary school, according to the charity.

One in five are also living in poverty and 60% of under-24s are unemployed.

The pandemic has had a devastating impact on children’s lives, according to Lucy Masterson, chief executive of the Irish Youth Foundation.

“Cutting them off from the basics of a safe, warm place to go after school for a hot meal, wifi for home learning, right up to access to mental health supports and activities that keep them from becoming invisible.”

“Years of transformative work by local youth projects, charities, and organisations across the country have been wiped out.”

Friday marked World Children’s Day, and the Irish Youth Foundation launched #GenerationPandemic, a national campaign to call on the public to take action.

More than 50 celebrities have already pledged their support to #GenerationPandemic including Doireann Garrihy, Johnny Sexton, Shane Lowry, Greg O’Shea, and Connor Murray.

Huge thanks to everyone @RugbyPlayersIRE for being such amazing sports to get behind #GenerationPandemic https://t.co/hEfxSnAw8M — lucy masterson (@lucymasterson) November 20, 2020

“We are thrilled that so many inspirational Irish people have taken action for Ireland’s most vulnerable children,” Ms Masterson said.

“The response so far has been overwhelming; an online movement has started and will continue for as long as we need to keep these children in the spotlight.”