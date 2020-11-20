Blackwater upgrade to help protect pearl mussel in Cork

Irish Water has unveiled plans to upgrade sewerage treatment systems along the Blackwater Valley in Co Cork, once again facilitating property development which has been stalled due to safeguards introduced to protect the endangered Freshwater Pearl Mussel.

Planning permissions for housing, industrial, and agricultural development have been put on hold in many locations in the region because of inadequate capacity or substandard treatment systems.

This is because the whole of the River Blackwater has been designated as a SAC (Special Area of Conservation) for the mussel, which can only reproduce in high-quality water.

The utility has responded to a direction from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to upgrade treatment plants serving 10 towns and villages in the North Cork area to ensure the endangered freshwater pearl mussel is able to thrive. It is a globally-endangered mollusc that requires clean, fast-flowing, and well-oxygenated rivers and a clean river bed.

The EPA pointed out that the mussels are declining both nationally and internationally due to deteriorating river quality and that pollution from inadequately treated wastewater can be detrimental to the survival of new generations of mussels.

In a report issued to county councillors representing the region, Irish Water said it has a number of projects in the pipeline.

The biggest of these is in Mallow where the treatment plant is at capacity. The company said it plans to start construction next year on upgrading its capacity and providing a new pumping station.

In addition, it also has plans to upgrade the sewerage treatment systems serving Kanturk, Boherbue, Lombardstown, and Ballydesmond. However, these projects are being described as being at the assessment stage and no timeline has yet been provided for when construction might start or be completed.

The utility has already carried out some work to clean up discharges into the river at Castletownroche and Cecilstown. Earlier this year construction of a new wastewater treatment facility at Millstreet was also completed and the discharge was relocated to protect the habitat of the freshwater pearl mussel.

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O'Shea said it is imperative that Irish Water fast-track the remaining projects now.

“I have been calling on Irish Water to do this for the last number of years and they have been moving the posts each time. It is high time now that we see clear plans for the sites in North Cork identified in this report and clear funding lines to go along with them,” Mr O'Shea said.

“One recent example of the lack of Irish Water investment was the refusal of 14 houses in the Beeches Estate, Boherbue as the treatment plant wasn't upgraded in time for the development, despite Irish Water having it in its plans.”

Two years ago Irish officials persuaded the EU to agree to de-list the main channel of the River Blackwater as a protected area for the mussel.

At the time it was successfully argued the river didn't have the high water quality required for the survival of the mussel. But, it was agreed that one of its tributaries, the River Allow, would remain a protected area for it.

However, on December 5 last, the High Court concluded correct procedures weren't followed in the Irish/EU negotiations. The case was taken by an environmentalist and the Department of the Environment didn't defend it. As a result, the whole river reverted to being a protective area for the tiny creature.