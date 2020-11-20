Irish carbon emissions fall 4.5% but not enough to meet EU targets

Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions fell by 4.5% in 2019 compared to the year before, marking the largest decrease since 2011.

A significant reduction in emissions was recorded in the energy, agricultural and residential sectors.

Energy production saw an 11% decrease in emissions with a reduction in the use of coal (69%) and peat (8%).

The agricultural sector, which creates over a third of the gases contributing to climate change, saw a 3.9% fall driven by reduced fertiliser and lime use.

Irish homes also saw an improvement as a warmer winter led to a 7.3% drop.

Despite the significant decrease, Ireland is still on track to miss its targets from the EU to reduce carbon emissions.

Commenting on the figures, Laura Burke, Director General, EPA said that the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is "welcome step in the right direction".

She said: "The figures show that emissions reductions can be achieved and in 2019 there have been reductions in power generation, agriculture and residential sectors. "

Ms Burke said that the improvements seen in 2019 will need to be built on if the 2020s "are to be the decade of climate action" and we are to achieve a year-on-year reduction in emissions.

"It will take the implementation of effective measures, including all those committed to in the Climate Action Plan, to put Ireland on the pathway to a climate-neutral future “.