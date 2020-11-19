Stormont ministers agree to extend hospitality restrictions

Restrictions on pubs, restaurants and hotels were to expire next Thursday (Niall Carson/PA)
Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 20:45
Michael McHugh, David Young and Rebecca Black, PA

Ministers in Northern Ireland have agreed to extend pandemic restrictions on hospitality for two weeks from November 27.

Health minister Robin Swann warned that more interventions were necessary before the end of this month to curb the spread of coronavirus.

His ultimatum to Stormont colleagues stated that if they did not take action, a full lockdown in mid-December would not be enough to prevent hospital services from being overwhelmed.

Close-contact services, coffee shops and cafes had been set to reopen this Friday.

Restrictions on pubs, restaurants and hotels were to expire next Thursday.

A Stormont Executive meeting concluded on Thursday evening.

Mr Swann also asked fellow ministers to consider local travel restrictions which were legally enforceable.

So far they have only advised against “unnecessary travel”.

Northern Ireland’s two largest parties, the DUP and Sinn Féin, have been at loggerheads recently over how quickly to reopen the economy.

Health minister Robin Swann asked ministers to consider local travel restrictions (Handout/Press Eye/PA)

The unionist party had spoken out against more restrictions on hospitality.

The DUP recently used a peace process-designed veto to thwart its powersharing partner Sinn Féin’s plans to order an extension of Northern Ireland’s circuit-breaker.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland is expected to receive up to 4.3 million doses of two coronavirus vaccines once they receive official authorisation, the Department of Health has said.

The country will take 2.85% of the total amount that eventually becomes available to the UK – in line with the formula dividing resources.

ASTI: Schools face closure if too cold due to Covid-19 ventilation

The department added: “Currently two of the leading vaccines, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have completed their final phase three trials and will now be seeking authorisation from the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency).

“Both of these vaccines may therefore be authorised and available for use in the UK by the end of December.

“In addition to the 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Northern Ireland is also expected to receive up to 2,850,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

Another 487 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

A total of 3,401 cases have been diagnosed over the last seven days.

Another 12 deaths were reported, the department’s daily update showed.

Restrictions on nursing home visits to be eased before Christmas

