Helen McEntee: Covid travel restrictions don't apply to victims of domestic abuse

Covid travel restrictions do not apply to anybody who is in a domestic abuse situation and is seeking help, Justice Minister Helen McEntee has told the Dáil.

Speaking during statements on combating domestic violence, sexual and gender-based violence, Ms McEntee said domestic violence, unfortunately, has increased during the pandemic.

“We are asking friends, family and members of the community to look out for changes in behaviour which may indicate that a person is being abused. It is frightening to see the prevalence of this type of violence, which is mainly directed towards women.

"In 2020, in response to the impact of the pandemic on frontline services funded by my department, an additional €327,590 in Covid-specific funding has been made available,” she said.

Cork South-West Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said during the first six months of Covid, there was a massive increase in people fleeing domestic violence and 3,450 women and 589 children contacted domestic violence services for the first time.

“The impact is being felt across the country. West Cork Women Against Domestic Violence saw a 35% increase in calls. We knew this was coming,” she said.

Unlike every other European country, we only provide one refuge space per 10,000 women and, needless to say, this means we provide 50% fewer refuge spaces than what is required, she said.

“Is it any wonder we are in a situation now where we do not have enough spaces? This has to change,” Ms Cairns said.

Migrant or undocumented women and girls are also at increased risk due to government policy, she said.

“For example, issues around translation in State services are a barrier and people are reluctant to approach gardaí for fear of subsequent deportation. We need firewalls between State services and immigration services,” Ms Cairns said.

However, she said, unfortunately, despite warnings about situations like this one, image-based sexual abuse is still not a crime here. These violations of women have been facilitated by the State's inadequate policy and inaction.

“There is legislation on this before the Committee on Justice that needs to be accelerated now. I welcome what the minister said about doing it in the next year, but it is not soon enough. It has to happen now,” she said.