Animal welfare campaigners support cull of Irish mink herds

Animal welfare supporters have welcomed a decision to cull Ireland’s entire mink herd over concerns they could spread a Covid-19 variant.

Veterinary Ireland, which has campaigned for a ban on fur farming in Ireland for years, said the move will put what is estimated to be about 150,000 animals out of “their daily misery”.

Animal Rights Party Ireland founder Ted Cronin said: “I am against the death of all animals but in this case, I can’t see any other alternatives."

The culling decision was taken after advice from the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan.

His recommendation the mink be culled followed reports of Covid-19 outbreaks at mink farms in Europe and America.

The first Covid-19 infection in a mink and subsequently in a mink farm worker was reported in the Netherlands in April.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), it has since been established that human-to-mink and mink-to-human transmission can occur.

Outbreaks, including clusters characterised by a specific mink-related variant of the virus, have since been reported in Denmark, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the US.

While the risk from the variants is deemed low to moderate, they could affect the way humans and animals are infected, and how people are treated for the virus.

The ECDC warned on November 12 the variants could have an impact on “the effectiveness of developed vaccine candidates."

According to the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA), there are currently three mink farms in Ireland: one each in Co Donegal, Co Laois and Co Kerry.

An opinion poll by Red C Research in October 2018 showed 80% agreed that farming and killing of animals for their fur in Ireland should be banned.

Wild, unfarmed mink are not believed to be a threat to humans.

This is because they are solitary animals and shy away from contact with other animals, including other mink, and humans.

As far as the culling is concerned, most mink are culled for their fur at this time of year anyway.

Veterinary Ireland Animal Welfare Committee member Mark d’Alton said: “We have been campaigning for the end to fur farming in Ireland.

“We welcome the decision to cull the mink on welfare grounds. It is a wise precautionary move. In their production cycle on fur farms, a lot of these animals are due to be culled about now anyway."