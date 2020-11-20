Children should get flu vaccine before exiting lockdown, urges GP

Parents should get their children vaccinated against the flu in the next two weeks before the country eases out of level 5 restrictions, a GP has urged.

Dr Denis McCauley, who chairs the GP committee of the Irish Medical Organisation, said the uptake rate for children’s flu vaccine “isn’t good” to date and urged parents to avail of the free programme before the country exits lockdown.

His comments follow reports of a 20% uptake rate since the HSE rolled out the new vaccination programme in October for children aged two to 12 years.

While there were supply issues with the adult flu vaccine, Dr McCauley said there were adequate supplies of the nasal vaccine for children.

It has such an important effect on the health of children but more importantly on the health of the community,” the Donegal-based GP said.

“I would like to get the community as safe as possible before we start mingling again and would encourage parents to avail of the vaccine for their children before the lockdown finishes,” he added.

Professor of immunology at Trinity College Dublin Rachel McLoughlin also moved to reassure parents of the safety of the vaccine, which was “tried and tested” in the US since 2003 and in the UK since 2013.

“The hesitancy probably comes from the fact that parents think it is a new vaccine and they need to be reassured that it is tried and tested in the UK and US,” Prof McLoughlin said, adding it involved "a squirt up the nose" rather than an injection, which helped eliminate any fear or discomfort for children.

“Indirectly, you’re protecting other family members or grandparents because children receiving the vaccine are less likely to get and spread the flu in the wider community,” Prof McLoughlin added.

The vaccine can be obtained through GP surgeries and pharmacies.