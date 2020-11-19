TD wants country to move to Level 2 until vaccine arrives

Ireland should move to Level 2 of restrictions when the current lockdown ends until a vaccine for Covid-19 is introduced, a government TD says.

Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan told the Irish Examiner that such a move would allow the country to limit the spread of the virus while allowing people "some hope".

At Level 2, according to guidelines “the majority of areas of economy and society, for example, schools, restaurants, pubs and gyms, are open.”

A Dáil debate on the ending of the Level 5 restrictions will be held next Tuesday, ahead of a government decision which is expected on Friday

Mr O'Callaghan's comments come after infectious diseases specialist Sam McConkey warned that Level 3 restrictions, under which the country was operating before Level 5, would be needed once the current regime ends on December 1.

Moving to Level 3 on December 1 would allow the gradual reopening of the retail sector, he said. Toy stores could open and operate like supermarkets did during the first lockdown earlier this year with supervised queueing, no entry without masks and limits on numbers, he said.

Prof McConkey said that given current Covid figures it was unlikely that the retail sector would open before December 1 as had been suggested by some retails groups.

Prof McConkey said that he remained optimistic about how effective the Level 5 restrictions could be, pointing out that the most recent data from NPHET was from two weeks' previously which included the Halloween period when people were attending parties.

However, a number of government TDs have privately raised issues with Prof McConkey's suggestions, saying that there had been no proof offered that the plan would work and the public was seeking clarity.

Mr O'Callaghan said that the less restrictive measures could be used until a vaccine arrives, which is now suggested as being some time in early summer next year.

"A lot of people are concerned about the beginning of December. They're concerned for themselves, their children, their businesses.

"And we don't yet know what decision will be made next week, but it's important to reflect on what we've been through with regards to Level 3. It worked and was working.

"But we're not getting close to eliminating this virus. We will have to live with some restrictions until the vaccine is rolled out and these need to be on the lower end. We need to be realistic about what we can achieve. People are looking at Melbourne or New Zealand, we will torture ourselves trying to replicate what they achieved.

"There's still two weeks of Level 5 to go, so maybe it will work, but we know Level 3 restrictions were effective.

"The Government and people should be commended for the results that we've seen so far. But people need to be given some hope, hat would mean Level 2 restrictions until the vaccine."

Laois-Offaly Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen said that there had not been the level of clarity that people want this close to the end of November.

"There was always going to be speculation at this point."

Mr Cowen said the Government now must proactively engage with representative bodies to ensure that retail and hospitality businesses have adequate time to prepare for next week's decision.