Minister continuing to review texts with racial slurs

The Department of Education has not ruled out removing novels that include racial slurs from the school curriculum, but work is continuing to create a “broadly balanced” list of texts.

That’s according to Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, who confirmed that the list of prescribed texts studied by secondary school students is under review.

The next list of prescribed novels, drama, and films, which is updated every three years, will be available to schools by next September.

Via parliamentary question, Cian O’Callaghan, Social Democrats TD, asked the minister to consider suspending the use of the prescribed English novels which include racial slurs until there is a review.

Calls to review the place of To Kill A Mockingbird and Of Mice and Men on the school curriculum first began this summer, following the national and global demonstrations against racism prompted by the killing of George Floyd in the US.

This prompted a fierce debate, with many arguing that the novels, particularly To Kill A Mockingbird, led them to confront racism in their own lives for the first time.

Many also argued that the use of racist language in the novels is an accurate representation of the society in which they are set.

However, many also felt that the use of racial slurs in the books is not acceptable, and such that racist language is unnecessary when it comes to educating students about racism.

Achieving a balanced list of prescribed novels for students remains a “challenging and worthwhile endeavour”, Ms Foley said.

“The curriculum is considered to be for all learners regardless of race, religion, socioeconomic background, gender, or orientation.

“It is the aim of my department that every child has access to equitable education and that each learner feels safe and happy in the school environment, at every stage.”

Schools decide on which particular text their students will study and work continues to create a “broadly balanced, diverse and inclusive list every year,” she added.

Factors influencing the selection of prescribed texts include the hope to “achieve social and cultural diversity and inclusivity”, age appropriateness, the merit of the text, as well as factors such as availability and cost.

Additional factors come to the fore and influence the choices made, Ms Foley said.

“In addition, newly published authors are considered for inclusion. Contemporary issues and world events also impact on prescription.”

The current list of literature at both Junior and Leaving Cert includes several texts that relate to racism as well as the exclusion of particular groups in society and marginalisation.

These include Americanah by Chimimanda Ngozi Adichi, Noughts and Crosses by Malorie Blackman, and The Lauras by Sara Taylor.