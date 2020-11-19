Gardaí to increase patrols in last two weeks of Level 5 restrictions

Gardaí say they will increase their patrols in public spaces over the final two weeks of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

News figures published today show 493 Covid related prosecutions have been instigated by Gardaí since restrictions were first introduced.

In particular, gardaí say they will focus on large groups gathering in open spaces through increased patrols on foot, and on mountain bikes in urban areas as well as maintaining a significant presence on the roads by continuing checkpoints.

In the last three weeks, there have been:

7 alleged breaches of the Health Act 1947

8 alleged breaches by licensed Premises (Operation Navigation)

29 alleged breaches by Retail Premises (Operation Treoraím)

1 alleged breach for Face Coverings Regulations

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "While it has been disappointing at times to witness some activities by small numbers of individuals and groups I am encouraged by the overwhelming support and compliance being demonstrated right throughout our communities supporting Covid-19 Public Health guidelines."

He added: "It is more important than ever, for the next 2 weeks of level 5, that we all continue to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the public health advice.”