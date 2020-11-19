Gardaí to increase patrols in last two weeks of Level 5 restrictions

News figures published today show 493 Covid related prosecutions have been instigated by Gardaí since restrictions were first introduced.
A Garda car on patrol in Temple Bar in Dublin. Picture: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 13:07
Greg Murphy

Gardaí say they will increase their patrols in public spaces over the final two weeks of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

In particular, gardaí say they will focus on large groups gathering in open spaces through increased patrols on foot, and on mountain bikes in urban areas as well as maintaining a significant presence on the roads by continuing checkpoints.

In the last three weeks, there have been:

  • 7 alleged breaches of the Health Act 1947 
  • 8 alleged breaches by licensed Premises (Operation Navigation) 
  • 29 alleged breaches by Retail Premises (Operation Treoraím) 
  • 1 alleged breach for Face Coverings Regulations 

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "While it has been disappointing at times to witness some activities by small numbers of individuals and groups I am encouraged by the overwhelming support and compliance being demonstrated right throughout our communities supporting Covid-19 Public Health guidelines."

He added: "It is more important than ever, for the next 2 weeks of level 5, that we all continue to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the public health advice.”

