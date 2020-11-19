Gamers greeted by delays and online queues as retailers struggle with PS5 demand

Gamers have been met by long online queues and crashing websites as retailers struggle to deal with the demand for the PlayStation 5 on its release day in Ireland.

Many have taken to social media to express their frustration at the delay in being able to order the €499 console, with some retailers pushing back their release of stock and others reporting no units being available.

The PS5 has been hailed as a “new era for gaming” by maker Sony, with the new system promising 4K resolution gameplay, higher-quality graphics and faster loading times.

#PS5 has landed in Ireland. Are you ready to play? pic.twitter.com/PKVjjQJpap — PlayStation Ireland (@PlayStationIE) November 19, 2020

As a result, thousands went online on Thursday morning in the hope of securing a console on its first day of sale, but many reported being met with messages of limited stock, delayed-release or long online queues to place an order.

Gamesop confirmed via Twitter they were experiencing slight delays in their deliveries due to the increased volume of online orders.

Update: Due to the increased volume of online orders, some customers may experience a slight delay. We want you to know that it is our priority to have all orders delivered to our customers as soon as possible. — GameStop Ireland (@GameStopIE) November 19, 2020

Smyths Ireland and Argos are showing the PS5 console as already sold out, while Harvey Norman has reported problems with their site due to the high levels of traffic.

**Our website is experiencing high traffic and our team is working to resolve this. We appreciate your patience. Thank you** — Harvey Norman IE (@harveynormanIE) November 19, 2020

Currys PC World confirmed its initial online release for 9am had been placed “on hold” but would go live “later today”, while other retailers including Amazon and Game were showing the PS5 as “out of stock”.

🚨Important Announcement🚨



Our 9am go live for the PS5 is unfortunately on hold. We’re really sorry as we know a lot of you are really excited to get your hands on the PS5, we are hoping that it will go live later today.



Keep your eyes peeled on our page for more updates 👀 — Currys PC World (@curryspcworld) November 19, 2020

Gamers have also flocked to eBay in the hope of finding a unit on launch day, with many forking out as much as double the recommended retail price.