Covid-19: Basic problems 'haven't been solved'

Moving Ireland to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions will not fix the problem, but will stop the virus getting out of control, a leading infectious disease expert has said.

Professor Sam McConkey said Level 3 restrictions will keep the country in a holding pattern.

His remarks come as there are growing pressures on the government to outline their plan for the coming weeks.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government will make a decision next week, but has warned there are difficult decisions to be made regarding pubs and the hospitality sector.

Speaking on Newstalk radio, Prof McConkey said the country may also need to consider other approaches in an effort to reduce Covid cases.

"Such measures would include mass testing and controlling out breaks in businesses, hostels and other crowded settings where there are vulnerable people.

“These basic problems haven’t been solved,” he said.

Moving to Level 3 on December 1 would allow the gradual reopening of the retail sector, he added.

Toy stores could open and operate like supermarkets did during the first lockdown earlier this year with supervised queueing, and no entry without masks, he explained.

Prof McConkey said that given current Covid figures it was unlikely that the retail sector would open before December 1 as had been suggested by some retails groups.