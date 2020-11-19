Tesco recall own brand chorizo over listeria fears

The affected product is the supermarket's own brand 80g packs of 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices that have a use-by date of December 19, 2020.
Tesco recall own brand chorizo over listeria fears

Tesco is recalling packets of chorizo due to possible traces of listeria.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland says it can cause vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

According to a statement on the FSAI website: "In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

"Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

"The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days."

Customers are being urged not to eat the affected batch.

