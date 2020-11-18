Covid-19: Fine Gael TDs want army more involved in contact tracing

The army would be better utilised on contact tracing than medical professionals, the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting has heard.

The issue of the deployment of speech and language therapists and public health nurses to handle contact tracing was raised by Dublin Mid-West TD Emer Higgins, who said that this was the wrong use of their skillsets.

In response, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said that the contact tracing system would be better served by using more members of the Defence Forces.

Members have been involved in the effort since March and have joined in contact tracing when cases have spiked and the tracing system was under pressure, such as the end of last month.

Mr Harris agreed with Ms Higgins and others that specialist medical staff should be doing the jobs they are contracted to do in order to help children reach developmental milestones.

The meeting also heard questions over how Ireland will exit the level 5 lockdown next month, with TDs pressing for the opening of both pubs and churches.

TDs are keen to have it outlined just what December will look like, with some asking for a Dáil debate on the matter next week.

"There's a growing desire for some clarity on the issue from government," said a source.

"Some TDs are asking what is the plan now with just two weeks left."

TDs and Senators also questioned when a decision would be made.

The "knee-jerk" reaction to social media videos of people drinking on the streets of Dublin and Cork was criticised by a number of TDs, with Charlie Flanagan saying that the mixed messaging from the Government on a crackdown was "embarrassing".

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told the meeting that a Cabinet decision is likely to come late next week.