People who are terminally ill should have easier access to medical cards, according to report

A new report has recommended the law be changed to expand eligibility for medical cards for people who are terminally ill.

The Report of the HSE Clinical Advisory Group on Medical Cards in Cases of Terminal Illness was published by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, after it had been brought before Cabinet last week.

The group was re-convened last December to review eligibility criteria for a medical card in cases of terminal illness and to advise of any changes deemed appropriate.

Its findings include:

Identifying practical and legal challenges with extending eligibility within the framework of the current process;

Proposing that legislative change be introduced to expand eligibility for medical cards;

Advising on a number of key steps to be taken to improve the information and communication processes regarding eligibility for medical cards in cases of terminal illness.

Mr Donnelly said: "I am examining a number of options and my department has devised an ambitious work programme to be initiated immediately. This includes devising legislative options that will give effect to the programme for government commitment to extend eligibility for medical cards for terminally ill patients.

"I have asked for this within 12 weeks and intend to act immediately. I have also asked that, in addition to the legislative work, officials consider proposals that would enable access to services required by those with a serious illness without necessarily requiring a medical card.”

Other measures will include a public consultation to ensure that the voices of patients, families, carers, and advocacy group are heard, while an information and communication working group will be established by the HSE, to implement the findings of the report.

Mr Donnelly said: “I have written to the HSE to request that this work is initiated without delay and I have sought regular progress updates on these important matters."

According to the minister's department, almost 1,800 medical cards have been issued on ‘end of life’ criteria and in such cases, the patient is not required to undergo a financial means assessment nor are they ever reassessed. In addition, it is likely that other persons who have a terminal diagnosis may also be in receipt of a medical card on either a means assessment or discretionary basis.