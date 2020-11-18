Gardaí seek help finding teen missing for a week

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating a teenage girl missing from Co Laois.

Lythia Tebay, 16, has been missing from the Kileen area of Co Laois since Wednesday, November 11.

She is described as being 5'7", of slim build with blonde hair.

When last seen, Lythia was wearing dark jeans, a pink jacket and black runners.

Lythia is known to frequent the Waterford City area.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Lythia, is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.