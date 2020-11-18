Irish Examiner's Gay Byrne tribute named Front Page of the Year

The Irish Examiner's tribute to Gay Byrne has been named Front Page of the Year at the NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards 2020.

As the country mourned a broadcasting legend, the Examiner summed up a life well lived with a quote from the man himself: "It's been a fantastic carousel. I've enjoyed every minute of it. Thank you and goodnight."

Alongside the quote, the smiling face of the man who was welcomed into homes across the country for five decades.

The news that 'Uncle Gaybo' has passed shocked the country last November although he had been ill for some time.

As people struggled to put into words the effect Byrne had on themselves and the country as a whole, President Michael D Higgins managed to capture the feelings of a nation.

The Examiner led its coverage with the President's tribute: "Beyond compassion, he has a sense of what was just".

President Higgins' words spoke to both the broadcaster and the man as Byrne's impact on Ireland extended beyond his work on television and radio.

The Front Page of the Year goes to @irishexaminer 👏👏👏😀 pic.twitter.com/B2exU1q7gb — NewsBrands Ireland (@newsbrandsirl) November 18, 2020

Byrne left "an indelible mark not just on Irish broadcasting history but on Irish socio-cultural history", the Irish Examiner wrote.

"[He] tackled some of the country’s most divisive issues and often unspoken taboos, challenging the Catholic Church, and opening up discussions on taboos such as contraception, homosexuality, and divorce."

The Irish Examiner saw off tough competition to win the title of Front Page of the Year beating out four other publications.

Another Examiner front page was nominated for the same award.

Election Face-off launched the paper's coverage of this year's General Election.