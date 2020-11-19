Less than fifth of children have had flu jab

National uptake rates for the nasal influenza vaccine for children are running at just 19%, it has emerged.

Around 600,000 doses of live attenuated influenza intranasal vaccine have been contracted by the HSE for children - enough for an estimated uptake of 80%.

The vaccine is free and has been available from GPs and pharmacists since October.

A HSE spokeswoman confirmed at least 115,000 doses of the vaccine have been given to date.

“There can sometimes be a time lag between the vaccine being administered and the claim being submitted to PCERS. Therefore, uptake is likely to be significantly higher than this as more than 400,000 doses of vaccine have been distributed. Further uptake will be available later in the season.”

Plans were announced by Government in May to extend provision of the flu vaccination to children aged 2 to 12 years without charge for the first time.

Former president of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) Dr Ray Walley described the figure of 20% as “very low” and encouraged parents to bring their children to the GP to receive the vaccine.

“Considering the amazing benefits of the vaccine and the excellent safety profile, as a parent who has vaccinated their own children, I would encourage parents to get their children vaccinated,” said the Dublin-based GP.

Dr Walley claimed the negativity surrounding the shortage of adult influenza vaccine had resulted in poor uptake of the vaccine among children.

Furthermore, he said that some parents were nervous about coming to GP surgeries during a pandemic.

He stressed however, that the vaccine was a safe and effective way of protecting children and adults this winter.

He urged the HSE and politicians to get “on message” and encourage parents to get their children vaccinated before the end of Level 5 restrictions.

“We need to vaccinate as many as possible before this lockdown ends as when the economy opens up again there will be more chances for people to infect others as people congregate more,” he advised.

Children have the flu and can infect others on average for 10 days, while adults have it for about six days.

The vaccine was first licensed in the US in 2003 and has an excellent safety profile, according to Dr Walley.

He referenced a pilot study from the UK, where the vaccine is given to children every winter, from 2014-2015 which reported a reduction of 94% in influenza like illness (ILI) consultations at GP surgeries after the vaccine was introduced among primary school aged children.

Data shows there were 41 deaths from influenza recorded in children during the 10-year period 2009-2019.

11,000 notified cases of flu in children, 4,750 confirmed hospitalisations and 183 critical care hospital admissions were reported throughout the timeframe.

During the 2018/2019 flu season alone, two children aged between five and 14 died from the virus, according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

In the same season, the highest age-specific notification rates for all flu cases, including hospital admissions, were in children aged under five and adults aged 65 and older.

Tramore-based GP Dr Austin Byrne warned that there was a real risk of poor vaccine uptake.

His practice has reached an uptake level of about 25%, he said, following multiple text reminders to parents.

“I think a lot of the inability to access talk spilled over into the kids vaccinations. People also interpreted the vaccine as being less important. The truth is schools are our flu reservoir from which it spreads and the children’s vaccine is hugely important.”

According to a HSE spokeswoman: “If enough children are vaccinated against flu, fewer children and adults will need to see their doctor or need treatment in hospital because of flu. This is very important for our health services especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

All contracted vaccine doses have now been received by the National Cold Chain Service (NCCS) from vaccine manufacturers and 75% or 400,000 doses have been distributed to date.

'I wouldn't wish it on anyone'

In December 2018, then six-year-old Jasper Kiely began feeling unwell.

“He started coming down with a normal head cold and a bit of a temperature,” his mother, Lorna Kirk from Tramore recalls.

“It was a seasonal thing. He is a mild asthmatic and was always prone to head colds. I was giving him the usual Calpol and Nurofen but he wasn’t getting any better and his temperature was getting higher, so I took him to our family GP.”

The doctor advised that Jasper was most likely suffering from a virus and asked Lorna to attend the surgery again later that day if his condition did not improve.

“He got worse. He was so lethargic he couldn’t lift his head. He was like a floppy teddy bear. Even when I was touching him he said, ‘Mam, everything hurts me’. Even to touch him, to rub off him, hurt him.”

Jasper Kirk and his mother Lorna, who said she never knew how bad the flu was until her son got it.

Lorna brought Jasper back to the GP who immediately referred him to the paediatric unit at Waterford University Hospital. Jasper, who Lorna describes as usually being “tough as nails”, was admitted to the hospital.

Several tests were performed, including a test for flu. An hour later the result came back and flu was confirmed. He was placed in an isolation room to prevent spread of the infection to others.

Oddly, at a routine check-up at the GP earlier that week, Lorna, and her older son, Cameron, had received the flu vaccine at the suggestion of their GP, as both are asthmatic.

“The GP had said ‘bring Jasper up next week for his vaccine’ and I said ‘no problem at all’. It was that weekend he got sick.”

“People say when they have a cold, ‘oh I’ve the flu’; you do not have the flu, you have a head cold. I had never saw anyone with the flu until he [Jasper] got it and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.” Jasper stayed in hospital for five days before being released.

“Even when he came home he was still very weak. He had lost weight and he’s slight anyway. For weeks afterwards he had no taste, no sense of smell and he wouldn’t eat for me.

Even trying to get him to drink was difficult, it was like his whole body had shut down.

"He was taking naps during the day again.” It took Jasper about a month to fully recover, or as his Mum says, “before some life came back into him”.

“It was absolutely horrible…You don’t know what the flu is like until you have seen somebody experience it. I never knew how bad the flu was until he got it.”

“After it happened I said never again will I miss the flu vaccine for him, especially if it can be prevented.

“People think kids are young, fit and healthy…but it [flu] can happen to anybody.”