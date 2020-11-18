Government backs plan for blend of remote and office working

The Government believes remote and blended working should become the "new normal" and will introduce a number of measures to promote working from home.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is to publish a remote working strategy before the end of the year which will include proposals on a network of digital hubs, as well as tax and expenses arrangements to facilitate remote working and ensure the cost is borne fairly.

The minister for enterprise, trade, and employment has asked the Workplace Relations Commission to draw up guidelines to ensure that both employers and employees are aware of the existing requirements around the right to disconnect.

Speaking during a debate on a Labour Party Bill which aims to provide workers with the right to switch off, Mr Varadkar said: "The Government wants remote working, home working and blended working to become part of the new normal based primarily on choice.

If done right, the benefits will be huge — reduced business costs, better work/life balance, more balanced regional development, less traffic.

He said many people admit that they often still are "glued to their laptops and phones" late into the evening describing them as devices that are "always on and never more than a few meters away buzzing, flashing, beeping".

While there are advantages to working from home, Mr Varadkar warned of the expectation that workers are "always switched on" and are always accessible.

The Labour Bill gives workers the right to switch off and would follow similar legislation that has been passed in France, Italy, Spain, and Belgium.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said it is time to put an end to the "always on culture" which can have an impact on mental and physical health.

"This is a very important protection that ensures that workers are not being put under pressure to work all hours. I think we can all acknowledge that the higher levels of connectivity made possible by advances in IT and mobile technology in recent years have been a double-edged sword for workers," he told the Dáil.

The bill would also require employers to supply the equipment needed to work from home and to pay a fixed tax-free amount to cover the costs of working from home, such as higher heating and electricity bills.

"The current law in this area is area is an absolute dogs dinner," Mr Kelly told the Dáil.

He said the current legislations means employers are "effectively required to inspect the homes of their employee to ensure their home is suitable for working from home".

He said this is "completely and utterly ludicrous in the extreme".

"Sometimes Governments, and indeed all politicians, are accused of being out of touch, and behind the times. Sometimes this criticism is merited, and sometimes it is not.

"But when it comes to this topic, the issue of the rights of workers working from home, that criticism is very much merited and accurate. Current Irish law as it relates to working from home is either outdated, unworkable or non-existent," said Mr Kelly.