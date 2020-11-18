Dublin Zoo warns it will close without financial support

Dublin Zoo has launched a fundraising campaign after Covid-19 restrictions have dramatically impacted the not-for-profit's income from gate receipts.

Currently closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, Dublin Zoo has over 400 animals that still need to be cared for on a daily basis.

The animal's care costs €500,000 a month and now the zoo is raising money from the public as emergency cash reserves are beginning to run out.

To date in 2020, it estimates it has lost out on over €8m in potential revenue from gate receipts.

Dublin Zoo has lost out on over €8m on income so far in 2020. Picture: Dublin Zoo

Dublin Zoo has said that without financial support soon it may have to close its gates to the public.

Dr Christoph Schwitzer, Director of Dublin Zoo said the situation is serious as they have relied on their emergency cash to remain open when Covid-19 regulations allowed but reduced visitor numbers because of social distancing means the zoo struggled to make enough money on gate receipts.

“We are in serious financial difficulty because of Covid-19 and are launching the Save Dublin Zoo campaign to raise much needed funds to help care for the animals here at the Zoo," said Dr Schwitzer.

"We understand this is a challenging time for everyone, so we are asking people to only give what they can – every donation counts no matter the size.

"We have relied on our emergency cash reserves to remain open when allowed, but even then, visitor number restrictions due to social distancing have made it near impossible to generate enough revenue to just break even.

"Without financial support, we are facing an uncertain future and may have to close," he added.

Dublin Zoo have designed a number of adoption packs to support animals in their care and have encouraged the public to host their own fundraising events.

People can also donate to the 'Save Dublin Zoo' campaign online on their website at www.DublinZoo.ie.

A donation of €25 is enough to feed one of the zoo's red pandas for a day while €50 will feed a lion for one day, €75 can feed an elephant for a day and €100 will feed a southern white rhinoceros for a week.

Dublin Zoo has said this is the most challenging time in their 189-year history. Picture: Dublin Zoo

Dublin Zoo has said this is the most challenging time in their 189-year history. The operations manager of Dublin Zoo Gerry Creighton said the situation is very serious and that the smallest donation will help.

"We can no longer support ourselves under current restrictions and are running out of time. Please help us Save Dublin Zoo. Even the smallest donations will help see us through these uncertain times so we can all experience the magic, joy and learning of Dublin Zoo again soon," said Mr Creighton.