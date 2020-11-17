Man and woman die in Co Antrim road crash

A man and a woman have died in a road crash in Co Antrim. Picture: PA

Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 14:30
Rebecca Black, PA

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s have died in a road crash in Co Antrim.

The man had been driving the car, while the woman was a rear seat passenger.

Two other people who had been in the car were injured in the collision on the Benvardin Road in Ballymoney on Monday.

The car was in collision with a telehandler, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1317 16/11/20.

Independent councillor William McCandless, who lives close to the scene of the crash, expressed his sadness for the family of those who died.

Sinn Féin North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan said the local community is in shock and saddened at the deaths.

“I have no doubt the community will support the families of those who died in the days and months ahead,” he said.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives in this crash at this sad and difficult time.”

Covid-19: High community cases in Limerick linked to hospital outbreaks, says Dr Glynn

