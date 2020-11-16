Eight fire crews tackling huge warehouse blaze in Dublin industrial estate

Strong winds are driving the smoke across a wide area and visibility is affected on the M50.
Eight fire crews tackling huge warehouse blaze in Dublin industrial estate

Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 19:34
Michelle McGlynn

People in Tallaght in Dublin have been warned to keep doors and windows closed because of a fire at an industrial estate.

Emergency crews are at the scene in Cookstown Industrial Estate tonight where several units at a warehouse/factory are ablaze.

Dublin Fire Brigade is warning the blaze is creating a large amount of smoke.

Strong winds are driving the smoke across a wide area and visibility is affected on the M50.

It is asking people to take precautions against the smoke if they can smell it and stay clear of the scene.

There are eight units on the scene including two aerial appliances.

Read More

Carer sues Supermac's for damages after chair she was sitting on collapsed

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 15th October Covid-19: Concern as five deaths and 456 new cases confirmed
Brexit Arlene Foster warns NI faces hugely significant task if Brexit deal not achieved
FILE PHOTO Food Drink Ireland says the Irish food and drink sector faces serious economic disruption even if there is a Brexit d Covid-19: Taoiseach indicates takeaway pints could be banned 
Elderly stock

Families 'dreading Christmas' if nursing home visits are not allowed

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices