Families 'dreading Christmas' if nursing home visits are not allowed

Families who have loved ones living in long-term care facilities are anxiously awaiting news on whether they will be able to visit them this Christmas.

Sage Advocacy, which supports vulnerable adults and older people, said families are "dreading Christmas if visits are not allowed".

Sarah Lennon, Executive Director at Sage Advocacy, said reports the Government are considering asking the public to limit their contacts to family-only over the Christmas period has sparked fresh fears for families with loved ones in nursing homes.

Under levels 3, 4 and 5 of the Living with Covid framework, visiting nursing homes is suspended for in-door visits with the exception of critical and compassionate circumstances.

At any level and during outbreaks, outdoor and window visiting is permitted. This is where a person stands outside and speaks to a person at a safe distance through an open window or by telephone.

The charity said the Government must carefully consider the impact on residents and their families of any plans they are drawing up for Christmas.

Ms Lennon said the main priority is to keep people living in the nursing homes and their carers safe as they understand too well the devastation that occurs when Covid-19 gets into a facility.

"But families repeatedly tell us on a daily basis that they do not want to see their loved ones 'locked away' in nursing homes. They do not believe that this is the answer to the threat that Covid-19 poses."

She said many people living in long-term care facilities temporarily leave them to spend Christmas with their families at home for the holiday period.

She called on the Government to provide guidance as to whether this type of arrangement will be facilitated.

"If residents do leave their nursing homes to spend Christmas with their families then when they return that would result in multiple households essentially mixing together."

Ms Lennon said the Government and the nursing home sector need to work together to develop a plan to allow residents to see family when and wherever they choose and to avoid families facing "a heartbreaking Christmas".

Sage Advocacy pointed to approaches taken in different countries as possibilities that could be explored in Ireland.

The UK government has rolled out a pilot programme where family members of residents in 20 care homes will be tested for Covid-19 before visiting their loved ones.

In the US, some nursing home operators have designated one family member or relative as an "essential worker" and provided training/PPE to enable them to regularly visit and help provide care.

"We believe innovative projects could also be trialled in Ireland to pave the way to enabling nursing home residents to be reunited with their loved ones," said Ms Lennon.