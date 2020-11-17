Apple marks 40 years in Cork

Technology giant Apple is marking its 40th anniversary in Cork this month.

One of the largest companies in the world, Apple first began operations at Hollyhill on the north side of the city in October 1980, just four years after the company itself was founded.

Today, Apple employs more than 6,000 people in Ireland, the majority of whom work in Hollyhill and at the company’s second location in Cork’s city centre.

It is considered one of the most successful cases of foreign direct investment in the history of the State, drawing comparisons with the arrival in Cork of Ford in the 1920s. Many staff members have worked with apple for more than 30 years.

The Apple European headquarters at Hollyhill. The Facility employs 6,000 people.

The Apple Computers manufacturing plant was officially opened in November 1980, attended by founder Steve Jobs, where the visionary pioneer spoke of the planned growth of the personal computer.

Cork had beaten off competition from other European cities, the UK in particular, as the IDA had facilities in place in Cork and Apple was eager to move quickly and start production as soon as possible.

From there, Apple’s workforce in Cork mirrored the success of the company internationally.

Over the next 15 years, the company expanded from 60 workers to more than 1,500, producing computers like the Apple II and the iMac. However, strong competition in the personal computing world from rivals Microsoft and the transfer of computer manufacturing to Asia resulted in the loss of hundreds of jobs in Cork in the late 1990s.

Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple HQ in Hollyhill, Cork, during his visit in 2015.

But Apple remained committed to Ireland and a change in focus to a service-based industry rather than solely manufacturing meant it continued to grow. The company continued to innovate and the development of landmark and game-changing products like the iPod music player in 2001, the iPhone in 2007 and the iPad in 2010 saw it grow to become one of the largest and most valuable companies in the world.

Cathy Kearney, Apple’s vice president of European Operations has been with the company in Cork for more than 30 years.

“The Cork campus is more than a place — we’re a family," she said. “And every day, we strive to uphold Apple’s collective values through our work, whether that’s protecting our planet, defending the right to privacy, or making sure education and technology are accessible to everyone. I’m so honoured to work with such a talented, diverse, and compassionate team every day.”

Grainne Kenny started with Apple in Cork in 1990, when she was 18. “I’ve grown up here," she said. “I started working on the manufacturing floor, and now 30 years later, I manage a team of between 20 and 30 manufacturing trainers. It’s been a great journey, and I’ve loved the camaraderie and the community we’ve made together.”

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said Apple had demonstrated serious and continued commitment to Ireland for 40 years now, investing and reinvesting in its Cork campus.

Gene Fitzgerald TD unveiling a plaque to officially open the new Apple Computer plant at Hollyhill in November 1980. Included in the picture is Steve Jobs, vice-chairman Apple, Mike Markkula, chairman, and Alec Wrafter, managing director Apple. Picture: Irish Examiner

“It has grown its workforce from 60 when it first established in Cork in 1980 to become the valued employer of some 6,000 quality jobs that it is today and, in the process, building skills and expertise that has contributed to the company’s global success.”

“The impact of Apple’s investment and innovation extends far beyond its own campus to the hundreds of companies and merchants of all sizes, across the country, who benefit from Apple’s presence in Ireland,” Mr Shanahan said.

Despite Apple’s success in Ireland, its presence has not been without controversy. The tech giant and the State are fighting a legal challenge from the European Commission that Apple was granted preferential tax treatment of up to €13bn. Apple and Ireland won the first round when a court rejected the Commission's case, a decision which has now been appealed by the Commission.