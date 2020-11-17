Apple marks 40 years in Cork

Cathy Kearney, Apple’s vice president of European Operations has been with the company in Cork for more than 30 years.
“The Cork campus is more than a place — we’re a family," she said. “And every day, we strive to uphold Apple’s collective values through our work, whether that’s protecting our planet, defending the right to privacy, or making sure education and technology are accessible to everyone. I’m so honoured to work with such a talented, diverse, and compassionate team every day.”
Grainne Kenny started with Apple in Cork in 1990, when she was 18. “I’ve grown up here," she said. “I started working on the manufacturing floor, and now 30 years later, I manage a team of between 20 and 30 manufacturing trainers. It’s been a great journey, and I’ve loved the camaraderie and the community we’ve made together.”