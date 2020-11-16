Coveney hoping for Brexit deal but 'won't be shocked if it all falls apart'

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is hopeful of a Brexit deal but said he "won't be shocked if it all falls apart".

As crunch negotiations continue, Mr Coveney warned that if a breakthrough is not made in the next week to 10 days then "we really are in trouble" and the focus will shift to a no-deal scenario.

It comes as EU diplomats today warned UK negotiators that time is running out for a deal and it may already be too late to ratify one.

Ahead of the crunch talks, Britain's chief negotiator David Frost said he was working to get a deal, but added that "the only one that's possible is one that is compatible with our sovereignty and takes back control of our laws, our trade, and our waters".

"That has been our consistent position from the start and I will not be changing it," he tweeted.

Pointing to the fact that there are now just 40 days left before Britain leaves the EU, Mr Coveney said even if a deal is reached the ratification process will take time.

Mr Coveney said: "I think we very much are finally at the end game now. I mean we are simply running out of time.

"This is a very difficult agreement to finalise, but it's doable, and the consequences of not getting a deal done really are very very significant for Britain, but also for Ireland."

He said there are "two big obstacles" currently preventing a deal, the first is fair competition between both sides and the second is fishing which is "highly emotive".

"Fishing is important to the EU coastal communities and fishing communities are important, as they are for the UK. So, there is going to be a need for a compromise here on both sides.

"I think the British government understand only too well what's required for a deal this week. The real question is whether the political appetite is there to do it," he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Coveney said the departure of Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings is an obstacle but not a core obstacle to reaching a deal.