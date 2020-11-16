Arlene Foster warns NI faces hugely significant task if Brexit deal not achieved

Arlene Foster warns NI faces hugely significant task if Brexit deal not achieved

The First Minister has sought clarification on the Northern Ireland protocol (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 17:11
Michael McHugh, PA

Northern Ireland faces a “hugely significant” task if a Brexit trade deal is not achieved, the First Minister said.

The EU and UK remain at odds over fisheries, how any agreement between the two parties would be governed and “level playing field” measures aimed at preventing unfair competition on state subsidies.

Arlene Foster said urgent clarification was needed on implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol.

Arlene Foster called for clarification on implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol (David Young/PA)

She told the assembly: “We hope solutions can be found to those issues in the coming days.

“If not we will have a hugely significant task ahead.

“We will be running up to the end of the year.”

Michel Barnier has said the European Union remains “determined” and “patient” in its bid to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK as crunch talks resumed in Brussels.

The EU’s chief negotiator and his British counterpart David Frost are continuing negotiations with just over six weeks to go until the end of the transition period.

Mrs Foster said: “There needs to be flexibility shown by others so that we do not reap the harvest of the protocol which could cause such difficulties for us, particularly with food stuffs coming from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.”

The UK formally left the European Union in January, but will continue to follow the bloc’s regulations until the end of the year.

If no agreement is in place at the end of December, goods travelling between the two parties will be subject to tariffs set out by the World Trade Organisation.

Any deal struck would be subject to ratification by EU member states, the European Parliament and the UK Parliament, meaning time is tight.

The agenda for Thursday’s meeting of 27 European leaders does not mention Brexit, with the response to the Covid-19 pandemic instead taking centre stage.

But with only one other meeting – between December 10-11 – scheduled before the end date of the transition period, this could be seen as a key moment in the shaping of the UK’s departure.

Read More

UK demands ‘more realism’ from EU as post-Brexit trade talks grind on

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Food Drink Ireland says the Irish food and drink sector faces serious economic disruption even if there is a Brexit d Covid-19: Taoiseach indicates takeaway pints could be banned 
Coronavirus - Wed Oct 7, 2020 Covid-19: 14 further deaths in NI and 331 new cases
Food bank usage Demand for food parcels from cancer patients spikes since onset of pandemic
pa-source#brexitplace: northern ireland
Covid-19: Five further deaths and 456 new cases confirmed

Covid-19: Five further deaths and 456 new cases confirmed

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices