Study shows increase in alcohol consumption among teenagers in Ireland

New European research has found 32% of teenagers in Ireland have tried smoking, 41% have consumed alcohol in the previous month and 19.1% have tried cannabis.

The survey carried out by the TobaccoFree Research Institute Ireland for the Department of Health as part of the Irish European Schools Project on Alcohol and Other Drugs (ESPAD) report interviewed 1,949 Irish students across 50 secondary schools.

5% more teenagers aged between 15-16 have consumed alcohol in the last 30 days as compared to 2015 when 36% reported drinking alcohol. In 2019, 32% of 15-16 year olds surveyed reported being drunk in the previous 12 months and 16% said they were drunk in the previous 30 days.

Further data gathered by the survey showed 14% of teenagers were current smokers and 5% reported smoking daily.

The use of E-cigarettes was also high with 39% of students surveyed having used them with 16% of those using one in the last 30 days.

Drug use reported among teenagers included cannabis, inhalants, painkillers, alcohol with pills and other substances including cocaine and ecstasy.

19.1% of respondents have tried cannabis

10% have tried inhalants

5% of teenagers reported using painkillers

4% mixed pills with alcohol

3% reported using cocaine

3% also reported using ecstasy

Speaking about the latest data about substance use among teenagers in Ireland, Minister of State with Responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan said the increase in consumption of alcohol since 2015 is a concern.

Mr Feighan said: “The ESPAD survey results show that in the previous 30 days, 41% of our 15-16 year olds surveyed had used alcohol and 33% had consumed 5 or more alcoholic drinks on one occasion.

"Since 1995 the ESPAD survey results have tracked a decreasing trend in alcohol use and binge drinking in this underage group but the 2019 figures are now showing an increase from 2015.

“One of the primary objectives of our Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018 is to delay the initiation of alcohol consumption by children and young people.

Children and adolescents are typically more vulnerable to alcohol-related harm from a given volume of alcohol than other age groups.

Mr Feighan said early intervention is important in cases of substance abuse among younger people and that he was pleased with the additional funding made recently available in the 2021 budget for the HSE Drugs and Alcohol Helpline.

“I am very concerned about the misuse of drugs and alcohol by all across society, but particularly by school children. This is why it gave me great pleasure to add to the prevention and early intervention measures already in place by announcing additional funding as part of Budget 2021 for the expansion of the HSE Drugs and Alcohol Helpline.

"This funding will increase the capacity of the helpline to provide assistance to users, parents or friends with a concern relating to drug or alcohol use,” he said.

Mr Feighan also flagged plans to reduce the affordability of alcohol so it is no longer available at "pocket money prices" with new regulations on price promotions coming into effect on January 11 next year.