NUIG to develop rapid Covid-19 testing devices for general use

NUI Galway (NUIG) has received a research grant worth nearly €200,000 from the Health Research Board to develop a hand-held rapid testing device for Covid-19.

In collaboration with the University of Wyoming, researchers at NUIG will design the laser device to carry out the rapid detection of the virus within 15 minutes.

Testing involves scanning human samples for antibodies from coronavirus. The device will be designed so that tests can be carried out by anyone and will not require medical training.

Schools, airports, and workplaces are the likely locations to use the devices.

Professor of Microbiology Gerard Wall, from the College of Science and Engineering and SFI Research Centre for Medical Devices (CÚRAM) at NUIG, is leading the project along with Professors Patrick Johnson and Karen Wawrousek from the University of Wyoming’s Department of Chemical Engineering.

Professor Wall will use a laboratory-based technique that mimics the human immune response “in vitro” to produce antibody fragments for use in the detection of Covid-19.

An image of the diagnostic device and how the detection test works. Picture: NUIG

The antibody fragments will enable high sensitivity and reproducibility of the device, and can be produced in large quantities in bacterial cells.

Professors Johnson and Wawrousek will attach the antibody fragments to nanoparticles for use in a hand-held, battery-operated device that will carry out rapid detection of the virus using a laser, in roughly 15 minutes.

“Rapid detection of the virus on-site will allow potentially infectious people to be identified so that decisions on isolation and treatment can be made immediately," said NUIG's Professor Wall, "There are clear applications for this type of device in airports, workplaces or schools, among other locations.”

It is expected to be quicker than the current Covid-19 testing as sample preparation will not be required. Professor Patrick Johnson from the University of Wyoming said the tests will allow for immediate treatment if a person tests positive.

“Our test will have higher sensitivity than other rapid tests and will not require any sample preparation. The idea is to have an accurate, portable, on-site test with results within 15-20 minutes. This will allow rapid answers while the person is still present, enabling immediate intervention and treatment,” said Professor Johnson.

Samples can be collected from saliva, nasal swab or blood. They are then placed in glass vials and inserted into hand-held instruments, called Raman spectrometers, for analysis.

Researchers aim to have the device available early next year and have received €199,720 to carry out the research.