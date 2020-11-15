Couple out walking in Galway rescued after rising tide cut them off

Couple out walking in Galway rescued after rising tide cut them off

File picture: Philip Cloherty

Sun, 15 Nov, 2020 - 19:00
Michelle McGlynn

Two people have been rescued after they were cut off by the high tide in Galway today.

The couple, a man and a woman, had walked out to Seaweed Point between Blackrock and Silverstrand when they were taken by surprise when the spring tide submerged their access back.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public and the Irish Coastguard sought the assistance of Galway RNLI Lifeboat who launched at 4.43pm.

Unaware that the lifeboat was on its way, the man decided to swim ashore to call for help.

When he reached the shore, he was met by a member of the Lifeboat shore crew and confirmed that the woman was still stranded. This was relayed to the lifeboat crew.

The crew arrived and searched the area and were able to locate the woman who was sheltering from the winds.

She was brought back to shore and the couple were both assessed at the Lifeboat Station where it was determined that they did not require medical attention.

Deputy Launch Authority, Paul Carey, said the RNLI would never recommend that a person attempt to swim ashore.

"If people do get caught in circumstances like this they should remain on land and not attempt to swim ashore until the rescue services arrive."

The crew on this call out were Helmsman Dave Badger, Brian Niland, Dave McGrath and Ross Forde.

Read More

McEntee to face Dáil over role in Woulfe Supreme Court nomination

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 28, 2020 Widespread Christmas travel to Ireland would be ‘recipe for disaster’
Coronavirus - Wed Oct 14, 2020 Nine further deaths and 472 cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland
Coronavirus - Mon Aug 10, 2020 Swann likely to request more restrictions ahead of hospitality sector reopening
'Worrying development': One death and 378 new Covid-19 cases as five-day case count rises

'Worrying development': One death and 378 new Covid-19 cases as five-day case count rises

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices