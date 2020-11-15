Couple out walking in Galway rescued after rising tide cut them off

Two people have been rescued after they were cut off by the high tide in Galway today.

The couple, a man and a woman, had walked out to Seaweed Point between Blackrock and Silverstrand when they were taken by surprise when the spring tide submerged their access back.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public and the Irish Coastguard sought the assistance of Galway RNLI Lifeboat who launched at 4.43pm.

Unaware that the lifeboat was on its way, the man decided to swim ashore to call for help.

When he reached the shore, he was met by a member of the Lifeboat shore crew and confirmed that the woman was still stranded. This was relayed to the lifeboat crew.

The crew arrived and searched the area and were able to locate the woman who was sheltering from the winds.

She was brought back to shore and the couple were both assessed at the Lifeboat Station where it was determined that they did not require medical attention.

Deputy Launch Authority, Paul Carey, said the RNLI would never recommend that a person attempt to swim ashore.

"If people do get caught in circumstances like this they should remain on land and not attempt to swim ashore until the rescue services arrive."

The crew on this call out were Helmsman Dave Badger, Brian Niland, Dave McGrath and Ross Forde.