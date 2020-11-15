Nine further deaths and 472 cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

A further nine people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 855.

There were also another 472 confirmed cases of the virus recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period.

A total of 46,831 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

The latest figures mean that there have been 19 deaths and 983 cases of Covid-19 this weekend alone.

This weekend saw the start of a week-long extension of the North’s circuit-break lockdown.

Next Friday, a phased lifting of the restrictions will begin when close contact services such as hairdressing resume and cafes and coffee shops are allowed to reopen.

The following week, other parts of the hospitality sector will be allowed to start trading again.