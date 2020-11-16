More than 70% of LGBTI+ students feel unsafe at school

A new study has found that more than half of Irish students believe that coming out as LGBTI+ will lead to bullying.  Picture: File image

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 00:00
Liz Dunphy

More than half of Irish students believe that coming out as LGBTI+ will lead to bullying, a new study has found.

Alarmingly, more than 70% of LGBTI+ students feel unsafe at school.

Some 52% of students believe that if someone in their school comes out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender they will be bullied, according to an online survey of 278 secondary school students conducted by Empathy Research for BeLonG To Youth Services, the national LGBTI+ youth organisation.

The data has been published as Stand Up Awareness Week, Ireland’s largest anti LGBTI+ bullying campaign begins today and runs until Friday.

As part of Stand Up Awareness Week, every second-level school in Ireland has been given a free resource pack with information, activities, and advice to create an LGBTI+ friendly school environment.

The event, which has been running for 11 years, encourages second-level schools to take a stand against the bullying, harassment, and name-calling that silences many LGBTI+ students and can result in serious mental health challenges.

BeLonG To’s 2019 School Climate Survey found that an alarming 73% of LGBTI+ students feel unsafe at school.

Some 77% of LGBTI+ students experience verbal harassment (name-calling or being threatened), 38% experienced physical harassment (being shoved or pushed), and 11% experienced physical assault (punched, kicked or injured with a weapon) based on their sexual orientation, gender or gender expression.

Moninne Griffith, CEO BeLonG To Youth Services said: “The results of our 2019 School Climate Survey set off alarm bells as schools across Ireland realised the extent of bullying that LGBTI+ students experience and the sometimes tragic toll this can have on young lives.

“Stand Up Awareness Week is a time for all schools to take action against homophobic, transphobic, and biphobic bullying and show they welcome, value, and support LGBTI+ students.

“Supportive schools improve academic performance, attendance, and mental health outcomes. We saw a huge increase in the number of schools joining us for Stand Up Awareness Week last year, and hope that more schools will join the campaign this year and prioritise creating safe school environments for LGBTI+ youth.” 

Last year, 58% of second-level schools participated in BeLonG To’s Stand Up Awareness Week.

LGBTI+ youth twice as likely to experience self-harm than non-LGBTI+ counterparts 

