Chief Medical Officer warns ‘progress is at risk’ in Covid-19 fight

The Chief Medical Officer has warned that the country’s progress with Covid-19 is at risk as the Taoiseach has said that the Government is considering a variation of Level 3 restrictions come December.

On Saturday, there was 456 new Covid-19 cases and six further deaths.

All of the deaths reported yesterday occurred in November.

Dr Tony Holohan has warned that the virus is still active in the community and that we cannot get complacent.

He said that analysis of Saturday’s data “shows the 5-day moving average of case numbers has increased from 354 to 392”.

Dr Holohan added: “We have seen higher numbers in recent days than we expected based on the encouraging trends of the last three weeks.

“We are concerned that this progress is at risk.

“We have to remember that the virus is still very active in the community and we cannot let our guard slip.

“Nphet will continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days.”

Dr Holohan said the nation needs “to focus on what we can do to stop the spread of this disease; wash our hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep our distance from others, avoid crowds, limit our social network, know the symptoms, self-isolate and contact a GP if we have them.

“Stay at home and restrict our movements if you are a close contact of a confirmed case.”

Restricitons

Meanwhile, speaking to the Sunday Independent, the Taoiseach said that if the final stages of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is successful, it will be administered free of charge to everyone in the new year.

Micheál Martin added that the Government will be considering a variation to Level 3 restrictions in December.

The current Level 5 restrictions are due to end on December 1, with the country expected to move to Level 3.

Mr Martin said that Level 3 restrictions in December are “not set in stone”, echoing Friday’s comments about a "tweaked" Level 3 being the aim next month.